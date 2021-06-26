Lambda, a variant of interest found in Argentina confirmed in St Kitts and Nevis

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws has confirmed that the Lambda Variant is in circulation in St. Kitts and Nevis.

That announcement came during her presentation at a special Covid-19 Press Briefing on June 26.

Not much is known about the variant but the World Health Organization, (WHO) believes that Lambda has the potential to spread fast.

Classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO) on June 17, the lambda, or C.37, variant of the coronavirus has already been detected in 29 nations — seven of them in Latin America. In Peru, where it was identified in August, the lambda variant now accounts for 82% of new infections, and it is also being found in one in three confirmed cases in Chile. It is also spreading rapidly in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico. DW





The importation of the variant is linked to an inbound passenger who arrived in the Federation on May 9, 2021.