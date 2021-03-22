Leader of the Opposition, Dr Douglas celebrates 32 years as a Parliamentarian

Opposition Leader and Leader of St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party and former Prime Minister Dr Denzil Douglas is celebrating 32 years as a parliamentarian. Yesterday, Dr. Douglas commenced the celebration by worshipping at the Temple Church in Dieppe Bay. Prior to that, Douglas shared memories from his three-decade-long journey on his official Facebook Page handle.

Dr Douglas wrote:

21st March marks the 32nd Anniversary of my service to the Residents of Constituency #6; the people of Newton Ground, St Paul’s, Dieppe Bay, Parsons, Lynches, Lavington, Saddlers and Harrises.

On the 21st March 1989, Douglas was first elected to the Federal Parliament of St Kitts and Nevis as the representative of the people of the Capisterre region.

Through Facebook, Douglas expressed thanks to his constituents. He said…..

I, therefore, thank the people of the Capisterre region of St Kitts for giving me the opportunity not only to serve them but, through their continued support, to serve the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis as our Federation’s second (2nd) Prime Minister for nearly twenty (20) years.

Dr Douglas stated that he is satisfied and proud of the tremendous empowerment, achievement and development accomplished for the benefit of our people and the advancement of the Capisterre region in St Kitts and throughout our entire country.

He further stated that he is grateful to the various teams of constituency 6 branch leaders and executive officers who have provided leadership and supportive roles.

Douglas added:

Together with our Officers at the National level of the SKNLP who have worked with me to pursue our mandates on behalf of our supporters and citizens throughout the years.

The former Prime Minister also gave his regards to the various ministers of cabinet and the senior public servants of the various administrations he led when in government.

Additionally, Douglas thanked the leadership of the St Kitts Nevis Trades and Labour Union, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Church and various NGOs for their support of the communities in the Capisterre region.