LIAT SUSPENDS SERVICES DUE TO VOLCANIC ACTIVITY

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA April 11, 2021 – LIAT has suspended all flights in the southern part of its network as of Friday April 9, 2021 due to the volcanic activity in St. Vincent. The suspension, which affects all flights south of Dominica, has been caused by the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent. This eruption has spewed large ash clouds into the atmosphere and forced the closure of airports and airspace in the vicinity.

LIAT has cancelled flights to/from the following destinations for April 10, 11 and 12, 2021, until further notice:

Barbados

St. Lucia

St. Vincent

Grenada

Passengers are asked to monitor their e-mails for updates. Passengers wishing to reschedule are asked to contact our Reservations Call Centre for assistance.

The airline will be working with authorities to assist in relief and evacuation efforts into St. Vincent as soon as possible.

LIAT will issue further updates and advisories via its website (www.liat.com) and social media platforms.

The management and staff of LIAT wish to extend our prayers and sincere wishes to the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines at this challenging time.

