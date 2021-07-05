Listen to podcasts on Facebook

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

Story Credit: Facebook

Facebook rolled out its podcast product on June 22nd and already they are thinking to add a feature that’ll allow listeners to create clips from their favorite shows.

The slate of podcasts so far include Joe Budden of The Joe Budden Podcast; “Jess Hilarious” of Carefully Reckless from The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartRadio; Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek of the LadyGang; and Nicaila Matthews Okome of Side Hustle Pro.

According to Facebook, people can listen to podcasts while browsing Facebook, via a miniplayer or full-screen player experience with playback options, including with their phone display turned off. People can listen to select podcast creators on their Facebook Pages, as well as in News Feed. You’ll have access to a diverse catalog of podcasts and be able to react to, comment, bookmark and share your favorite podcasts.

Facebook said,

we’ll roll out additional features, like captions and the ability to create and share short clips of a podcast. Over time, we’ll build more unique social experiences around podcasts that make use of Facebook’s best interactive and personalized features.