Lockdown as Trinidad and Tobago records highest COVID spread

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday at an urgent press conference new regulations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.

It comes as T&T records its highest number of cases announced in any one day, 328.

The following are the new regulations;

As of midnight tonight, all restaurants and bars will be closed

All malls will be closed

All places of worship will be closed

All gyms and fitness centres will be closed

All spas and beauty dispensing areas will be closed

Casinos, cinemas, theatres, clubs will be closed

Public Service will operate on ‘essential service only

Tobago would be isolated by limited 3 flights per day and seabridge will operate at 25 per cent

All tours to various areas of recreation will end

Gathering continue to be limited to groups of five.

– Mask wearing continues to be enforced.

These measures will be in place until May 23, 2021.

