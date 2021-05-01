Lockdown as Trinidad and Tobago records highest COVID spread

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday at an urgent press conference new regulations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.

It comes as T&T records its highest number of cases announced in any one day, 328.

The following are the new regulations;

– As of midnight tonight, all restaurants and bars will be closed

– All malls will be closed

– All places of worship will be closed

– All gyms and fitness centres will be closed

– All spas and beauty dispensing areas will be closed

– Casinos, cinemas, theatres, clubs will be closed

– Public Service will operate on ‘essential service only

– Tobago would be isolated by limited 3 flights per day and seabridge will operate at 25 per cent

– All tours to various areas of recreation will end

– Gathering continue to be limited to groups of five.

– Mask wearing continues to be enforced.

These measures will be in place until May 23, 2021.