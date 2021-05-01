Lockdown as Trinidad and Tobago records highest COVID spread
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday at an urgent press conference new regulations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.
It comes as T&T records its highest number of cases announced in any one day, 328.
The following are the new regulations;
– As of midnight tonight, all restaurants and bars will be closed
– All malls will be closed
– All places of worship will be closed
– All gyms and fitness centres will be closed
– All spas and beauty dispensing areas will be closed
– Casinos, cinemas, theatres, clubs will be closed
– Public Service will operate on ‘essential service only
– Tobago would be isolated by limited 3 flights per day and seabridge will operate at 25 per cent
– All tours to various areas of recreation will end
– Gathering continue to be limited to groups of five.
– Mask wearing continues to be enforced.
These measures will be in place until May 23, 2021.