Make Posts When You have Time To Engage With Others

By: Tito Chapman

Engagement is essential.

Why?

For your post to do well you have to engage with your audience to increase reach.

At SKN PULSE Social, we often advise that the best time to post is when you have the time to engage with others after your scheduled post goes live.

To ensure you maximize on your post reach, use our engagement checklist provided below.

1. Respond to all of your direct messages, (DM’s)

2. Reply to all comments on your posts.

3. Engage with accounts you like.

4. Leave atleast 8 comments on 8 different posts.

5. Engage with similar hashtags, (4-5)

6. Build rapport by consistently engaging with the same accounts.