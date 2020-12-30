Man Found Beaten Near Shipping Container In Newtown

By: Staff Writer

Yesterday morning, (Tuesday 29 December) a man was found beaten and tied up with serious bodily injuries according to reports.

His body was discovered in a container at the Fisheries Complex in Newtown.

The victim is presently warded at the Joseph N France General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

While the police hasn’t released an official statement, they have onfirmed that they are investigating an incident involving a man in Newtown.