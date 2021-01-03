Man’s Body found on Herbert’s Beach

By: Staff Writer

The body of a man, (identified to this medium as Myron Jeffers, (‘White’) of Brick Kiln) was found on Herbert’s Beach in St. James Parish, Nevis earlier this morning.

The police confirmed the find and further informed this medium that they received a report at about 10 (am) on Sunday.

The discovery of the body is being highly speculated as Nevis’ first murder of 2021. However, police have stated that they cannot confirm if it was murder or not at this time.

The Police have declined to release any further details since investigations are presently ongoing.