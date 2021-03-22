Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart from COVID-19

A couple in the United States died minutes apart from COVID-19, just days shy of their 67th wedding anniversary.

Bill and Esther Ilnisky died at a Palm Beach County Hospice, after spending decades as missionaries in the Caribbean and Middle East before preaching for 40 years in Florida.

Their only daughter, Sarah Milewsky is quoted as saying:

It is so precious, so wonderful, such a heart-warming feeling to know they went together.

She added it may have been a hidden blessing, even though it has been a devastating double loss for her.