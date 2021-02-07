Mayers 210* leads West Windies to historic win

The West Indies’ Kyle Mayers plays a shot during the fifth day of their first Test against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong Sunday AFP

The West Indies earned a memorable three-wicket win in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Sunday.

Set a target of 395 runs, the Windies managed to chase down the total. Debutant Kyle Mayers starred with an unbeaten 210 as West Indies earned a historic three-wicket win against hosts Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the port city Sunday.

Mayers is just the sixth cricketer to hit a double-century in the fourth innings of a Test. He is also the first player to score a double-century in the fourth innings on debut. He also became the sixth batsman to register a double-century on debut.

1ST TEST, DAY 5

WEST INDIES 259 & 395/7 in 127.3 overs (Mayers 210*, Miraz 4/112) beat BANGLADESH 430 & 223/8d by three wickets