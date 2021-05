By: Staff Writer

The Memphis Grizzlies has clinched the 8th seed in the Western Conference to advance to the playoffs.

Grizzlies won in overtime and will now faceoff against the Utah Jazz. The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Golden State Warriors, 117-112 on Friday night.

In the season, the Jazz won all three meetings against the Grizzlies. However, Memphis has the momentum since the Jazz has not played a game in over a week.