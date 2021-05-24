MINISTER OF EDUCATION ENCOURAGES YOUTHS TO CONSIDER AGRICULUTRAL STUDIES

Basseterre: St. Kitts, May 20, 2021: Minister of Education, Youths, Sports and Culture, the Honourable Jonel Powell encourages the nation’s youths to consider studies in agriculture. This was made evident in an address at the handing over ceremony of the Hydroponic Shade Room to the division of Technical and Vocational Education and Management Studies (TVEMS): Agricultural Science Program, at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) Annex on May 20, 2021.

“As the Minister of Education, I’m proud to be able to stand here and join in the boast of the Agricultural Studies Program that is offered at CFBC. I use this opportunity to encourage our young people to really consider Agricultural Studies,” he said.

Minister Powell noted that the technological advancement in the agricultural sector has erased the stigma associated with agricultural work.

“Today is a perfect example of how technology has improved the Agricultural Sector and is shown that agriculture is more than working in the hot sun and digging in the soil”. I think that hydroponics in particular has shown that you can utilize this technology and increase production in smaller plots”, he said.

Minister Powell expressed his intention to expand on the Agricultural Studies Program as he reaffirms his Ministry’s commitment to improving education to offer formal and non-formal Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes that aligns with the nation’s interest.

“When we’ve trained young people in Agricultural Studies, they have opportunities to actually make careers,” he said.

Dean of TVEMS, Mr Andrew Abraham, sent a clarion call to all prospective students interested in agriculture to apply to Agricultural Studies Program.

“To the prospective students who are looking at CFBC to take their career further in Agriculture, we are inviting you to apply…and seek out our Agriculture programme with the kind of technology and innovation that we have to your disposal for your training,” he said

Commendations were extended to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF) for their contribution in making the hydroponic shade house a reality.

