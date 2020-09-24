Minister’s Cook-off to highlight Nevis Min. of Agriculture’s week of activities for World Food Day 2020

Minister’s Cook-off to highlight Nevis Min. of Agriculture’s week of activities for World Food Day 2020

Photo caption: Hon. Mark. Brantley, Premier of Nevis (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 24, 2020) — The Ministry of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will observe World Food Day on October 16, 2020, with a number of activities through the Department of Agriculture. This year’s theme is “Grow, nourish, sustain together.”.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis made the announcement at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate on September 22, 2020.

“The week, October 12 to 17 will feature the presentation of dishes containing local items such as breadfruit, banana, sweet potato and other ground provisions, farmers markets and food demonstrations as well as a food fair.

“The highlight of the week is a Ministers’ Cook-off featuring The Premier versus Minister Jeffers… so our cooking skills are going to be put to the test,” he said.

The week of activities will replace the department’s annual Agriculture Open Day activities, which usually take place in March. The event was postponed due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Food Day 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) in exceptional circumstances, as countries around the world deal with the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

END