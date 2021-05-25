Ministry of Education closes all school in the Federation

By: Staff Writer

The continued spread of the Coronavirus has led to the closure of all schools across St. Kitts and Nevis with immediate effect.

In the last 24 hours, six, (6) new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to date to 60.

All six cases were from one household.

As a precautionary measure influenced by the results of ongoing contact tracing, both the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, took the decision, in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force, to close the ALL schools for two weeks. Students and teachers alike enjoyed a short break last week and were due back to school on Tuesday 25th May, 2021.

This includes day cares, primary schools and high schools.

With the increase in cases, health officials continue their vigorous contact tracing exercise.

Citizens and Non-nationals are encouraged to continue wearing their masks and washing their hands. Persons are also encouraged to practice social distancing.