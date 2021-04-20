Ministry of Education Introduces Mid-Term Break

By: Staff Writer

All Secondary and Primary Public Schools in St. Kitts and Nevis will break for a few days next month.

For this academic year, 2020-2021, the Ministry of Education has introduced a Mid-Term Break for Term 3. The break commences on Thursday 20 May to Monday 24 May.

School resumes on Tuesday 25 May, 2021. SKN PULSE reached out to the office of the Chief Education Officer, seeking a reason for the break, he wasn’t in office.

Term 3 commenced on Monday 19 April and will close on Friday 9July. For the academic year 2021-2022, school opens on Monday 6 September and closes on Friday 9 December.

Below is a document that was circulated to principals of Secondary and Primary Public Schools.