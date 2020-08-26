Ministry of Education on Nevis sanitizing public schools ahead of reopening in September

Photo caption: Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration, takes a first-hand look at the deep cleaning and sanitizing of the Charlestown Secondary School on August 21, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 26, 2020) — The Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has embarked on a two-week extensive cleaning and sanitization project of all government schools on Nevis, ahead of the reopening of school in September.

The process, which encompasses the cleaning and disinfection of walls, floors, ceilings, windows, doors, and fixtures, began on August 19, 2020, at the Violet O. Jeffers Nichols Primary School.

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education who was present at the sanitizing of the Charlestown Secondary School on August 21, 2020, explained that the deep cleaning project is being undertaken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are under the scourge of COVID-19. Of course, we know it’s not business as usual, and so we have to ensure that our schools are professionally sanitized.

“We have brought in professional cleaning services. Schools are going to be power washed and steam cleaned and so on…so when September rolls around, we expect our children will be in the best possible environment,” he said.

Minister Liburd stressed that the safety and health of the students and teachers is paramount, and something the ministry and the government is taking very seriously.

Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education who was also present said in addition to the seven primary schools and two secondary schools, the cleaning and sanitization process will be carried out at all public pre-schools and the Nevis Sixth Form College.

A phased reopening of schools for the 2020/2021 school year is scheduled to begin September 07 under the established COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

