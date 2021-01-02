Ministry of Health Confirms One New COVID-19 Case

The federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded one new COVID-19 case taking the total number of active cases to 2. To date, there has been 31 recoveries. This was announced via a press statement issued by the Ministry of Health Saturday morning. January 2, 2021.

The full statement reads as follows:

As of yesterday, January 1, 2021 the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis confirmed one additional case of coronavirus disease. The international traveler landed in the Federation on December 27, 2020 from the United States of America (USA). The patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation. The patient was duly notified and is in isolation.

This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 33 with 22

cases for St. Kitts and 11 cases for Nevis. Please note that 31 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now two (2) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.

All front-line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA),

SCASPA and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols

along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites.

The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the general public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• in-depth contact tracing to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted;

• quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated;

The Ministry of Health -in particular-and Federal Government in general wish to remind all

citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.

More and more persons are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures which include wearing a face mask when in public places, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowds and events. We need to continue doing what is absolutely critical if we are to beat this virus.

Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the Federation. May the New Year bless you with health, wealth, and happiness!