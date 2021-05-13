Ministry of Health on Nevis issues call for MUA/NIA scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Health regarding a call for MUA/NIA scholarship applications from May 17 to June 25, 2021.

About the MUA/NIA Scholarship

The Medical University of the Americas (MUA) and The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will offer two (2) scholarships for academic year 2021-2022 to well deserving high school graduates with a sound academic record. Scholarships will be awarded towards the pursuit of undergraduate studies which lead to a degree at an accredited university or higher learning institution.

The scholarships can be awarded for up to four (4) years of study at:

·      University of the West Indies

·      Any four (4) year United States based institution

·      The Medical University of the Americas (MUA)

Priority Areas

·      Environmental Health

·      Optometry

·      Dental Hygiene

·      Occupational/Speech Therapy

·      Nursing

·      Health Educator

·      Biomedical Engineering

·      Health Information Management

·      Occupational Health & Safety

·      Radiography

·      Supply Chain Management (Health)

·      Social Work

Eligibility Requirements Candidates

·      Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age

·      Must be a citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis

·      Must have at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science

·      Must be active in community service

·      Persons who are already attending University will not be considered for this Scholarship

Requirements Regarding Institutions

·      St. George’s University, Grenada is not a qualifying institution

·      Offshore Universities are not qualifying institutions

·      Scholarships cannot be awarded for the pursuit of studies at Community Colleges

·      Preference will be given to Universities in the Caribbean region

Application Documents

·      Application form

·      Birth or naturalization certificate

·      Police Record

·      Passport Sized Picture

·      Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes

·      Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution

·      Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc

·      Letter of reference from high school teacher

·      Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement

·      Eight hundred-one thousand (800-1000) word essay stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.

Important Dates

·      MUA /NIA Scholarships will be awarded to begin studies in August 2021 – February 2022

·      Applications will be accepted beginning May 17, 2021 and conclude on June 25, 2021.

·      Applications MUST be typewritten and submitted in hard copy to the address below:

Chairperson

MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee

℅ The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Health

Administration Building

Charlestown

Nevis

Important Information

·      Incomplete applications will not be considered.

·      Finalists will be contacted for an interview after the close of the application period.

·      Questions about the eligibility and other matters regarding the application process can be forwarded to [email protected] or to Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke at 469–5521-Ext 6490.

·      Scholarship recipients MUST maintain a 3.0 GPA to remain eligible for this scholarship over the course of study.

·      Applicants MUST agree to return to the Federation within twelve (12) months of completing his/her chosen programme of study.

·      Scholarship recipients are required to sign a Bond with the Nevis Island Administration which requires a service commitment to be rendered to the Federation of St. Kitts/Nevis for a period        of up to five (5) years.

END

