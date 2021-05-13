Ministry of Health on Nevis issues call for MUA/NIA scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Health regarding a call for MUA/NIA scholarship applications from May 17 to June 25, 2021.

About the MUA/NIA Scholarship

The Medical University of the Americas (MUA) and The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will offer two (2) scholarships for academic year 2021-2022 to well deserving high school graduates with a sound academic record. Scholarships will be awarded towards the pursuit of undergraduate studies which lead to a degree at an accredited university or higher learning institution.

The scholarships can be awarded for up to four (4) years of study at:

· University of the West Indies

· Any four (4) year United States based institution

· The Medical University of the Americas (MUA)

Priority Areas

· Environmental Health

· Optometry

· Dental Hygiene

· Occupational/Speech Therapy

· Nursing

· Health Educator

· Biomedical Engineering

· Health Information Management

· Occupational Health & Safety

· Radiography

· Supply Chain Management (Health)

· Social Work

Eligibility Requirements Candidates

· Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age

· Must be a citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis

· Must have at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science

· Must be active in community service

· Persons who are already attending University will not be considered for this Scholarship

Requirements Regarding Institutions

· St. George’s University, Grenada is not a qualifying institution

· Offshore Universities are not qualifying institutions

· Scholarships cannot be awarded for the pursuit of studies at Community Colleges

· Preference will be given to Universities in the Caribbean region

Application Documents

· Application form

· Birth or naturalization certificate

· Police Record

· Passport Sized Picture

· Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes

· Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution

· Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc

· Letter of reference from high school teacher

· Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement

· Eight hundred-one thousand (800-1000) word essay stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.

Important Dates

· MUA /NIA Scholarships will be awarded to begin studies in August 2021 – February 2022

· Applications will be accepted beginning May 17, 2021 and conclude on June 25, 2021.

· Applications MUST be typewritten and submitted in hard copy to the address below:

Chairperson

MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee

℅ The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Health

Administration Building

Charlestown

Nevis

Important Information

· Incomplete applications will not be considered.

· Finalists will be contacted for an interview after the close of the application period.

· Questions about the eligibility and other matters regarding the application process can be forwarded to [email protected] or to Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke at 469–5521-Ext 6490.

· Scholarship recipients MUST maintain a 3.0 GPA to remain eligible for this scholarship over the course of study.

· Applicants MUST agree to return to the Federation within twelve (12) months of completing his/her chosen programme of study.

· Scholarship recipients are required to sign a Bond with the Nevis Island Administration which requires a service commitment to be rendered to the Federation of St. Kitts/Nevis for a period of up to five (5) years.

