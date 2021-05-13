Ministry of Health on Nevis issues call for MUA/NIA scholarships
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 12, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Health regarding a call for MUA/NIA scholarship applications from May 17 to June 25, 2021.
About the MUA/NIA Scholarship
The Medical University of the Americas (MUA) and The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will offer two (2) scholarships for academic year 2021-2022 to well deserving high school graduates with a sound academic record. Scholarships will be awarded towards the pursuit of undergraduate studies which lead to a degree at an accredited university or higher learning institution.
The scholarships can be awarded for up to four (4) years of study at:
· University of the West Indies
· Any four (4) year United States based institution
· The Medical University of the Americas (MUA)
Priority Areas
· Environmental Health
· Optometry
· Dental Hygiene
· Occupational/Speech Therapy
· Nursing
· Health Educator
· Biomedical Engineering
· Health Information Management
· Occupational Health & Safety
· Radiography
· Supply Chain Management (Health)
· Social Work
Eligibility Requirements Candidates
· Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age
· Must be a citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis
· Must have at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science
· Must be active in community service
· Persons who are already attending University will not be considered for this Scholarship
Requirements Regarding Institutions
· St. George’s University, Grenada is not a qualifying institution
· Offshore Universities are not qualifying institutions
· Scholarships cannot be awarded for the pursuit of studies at Community Colleges
· Preference will be given to Universities in the Caribbean region
Application Documents
· Application form
· Birth or naturalization certificate
· Police Record
· Passport Sized Picture
· Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes
· Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution
· Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc
· Letter of reference from high school teacher
· Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement
· Eight hundred-one thousand (800-1000) word essay stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.
Important Dates
· MUA /NIA Scholarships will be awarded to begin studies in August 2021 – February 2022
· Applications will be accepted beginning May 17, 2021 and conclude on June 25, 2021.
· Applications MUST be typewritten and submitted in hard copy to the address below:
Chairperson
MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee
℅ The Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Health
Administration Building
Charlestown
Nevis
Important Information
· Incomplete applications will not be considered.
· Finalists will be contacted for an interview after the close of the application period.
· Questions about the eligibility and other matters regarding the application process can be forwarded to [email protected] or to Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke at 469–5521-Ext 6490.
· Scholarship recipients MUST maintain a 3.0 GPA to remain eligible for this scholarship over the course of study.
· Applicants MUST agree to return to the Federation within twelve (12) months of completing his/her chosen programme of study.
· Scholarship recipients are required to sign a Bond with the Nevis Island Administration which requires a service commitment to be rendered to the Federation of St. Kitts/Nevis for a period of up to five (5) years.
END