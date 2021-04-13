Ministry of Health Release relative to the Passing of Nurse Josephine Arceo

April 13, 2021

It is with a deep sense of sorrow that the Ministry of Health expresses profound condolences to the children, particularly Nurse Rose-Ann Delacruz and other family members of Nurse Josephine Arceo of the Philipines, on her sudden passing.

The demise of Nurse Arceo has intensely affected the entire staff of the Ministry of Health, her nursing colleagues and the other members of the local Philippino community. Words alone cannot adequately convey the impact of the huge loss of Nurse Arceo on the health care system, particulary, in the area of maternal and child health.

Nurse Arceo worked at the maternity unit of the J N F General Hospital as a specialty nurse for four years. She will long be remembered by the nursing fraternity as a staunch advocate for childbearing women and mothers and an effusively warm and highly skilled midwife as she guided and cared for women and families through pregnancy, labour and after birth.

The Ministry of Health is indebted to Nurse Arceo for the significant role she played as a midwife and the sterling and invaluable service she provided to the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.

Nurse Arceo’s untimely passing is poignantly regrettable and contrary to the falsehood being circulated, is entirely unrelated to the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. The misinformation being circulated on social media relative to her demise, is therefore extremely unfortunate and sadly is completely devoid of the requisite empathy for someone who has given so much in service of our country.



Consequently, the Ministry of Health urges the public to respect the Arceo’s family and provide the necessary privacy and prayers during this extremely sad and difficult period of grief and bereavement.

With heartfelt sympathy.