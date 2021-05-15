Ministry of Health shows appreciation to nurses on Nevis 

Photo caption: (L-r) Assistant Matron Gracelyn Hanley; Mrs. Simone Harris, President of the Nevis Nurses Association; Assistant Matron Dhaima Golding; Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health; Matron Chandreka Persaud-Wallace; Ms. Colleen Hanley, nursing attendant; Ms. Donna Hanley, Nurse Manager at the Flamboyant Nursing Home; Mr. Roan Bramwell, emergency medical technician; and Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health share a light moment at the Alexandra Hospital on International Nurses Day, May 12, 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 13, 2021) — Nurses on Nevis were gifted with tokens of appreciation by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health, and by extension the Ministry of Health in celebration of International Nurses Day on May 12, 2021.

Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health accompanied by Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the ministry, made the presentations to nurses at the Alexandra Hospital, the Flamboyant Nursing Home and the Charlestown Health Centre on behalf of the minister Brandy-Williams.

The permanent secretary presented tokens to Matron Chandreka Persaud-Wallace for the nursing staff at the hospital; Mrs. Simone Harris, President of the Nevis Nurses Association for her members; Ms. Donna Hanley, Nurse Manager of the Flamboyant Nursing Home on behalf of the staff; Ms. Ermine Jeffers, Coordinator of Community Nursing Services for community health nurses; and Mrs. Kenisha Sargeant, on behalf of community health workers.

Photo caption: (L-r) Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health; Ms. Ermine Jeffers, Coordinator of Community Nursing Services; Mrs. Kenisha Sargeant, community health worker; and Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health on International Nurses Day, May 12, 2021 at the Charlestown Health Centre

Ms. Jeffers presented tokens to Ms. Carla Glasgow, enrolled nursing assistant; Ms. Coleen Hamilton, nursing attendant; and Mr. Roan Bramwell, emergency medical technician (EMT), on behalf of their colleagues; and Assistant Matrons Dhaima Golding and Gracelyn Hanley.

In response Matron Persaud-Wallace expressed gratitude to the junior minister and the Ministry of Health for the gesture.

“We are grateful for such a kind gesture in these hard pandemic times so we thank you and it is much appreciated by all of the nurses,” she said.

Also expressing gratitude on behalf of their colleagues were the president of the Nevis Nurses Association, the nurse manager at the Flamboyant Nursing Home, the coordinator of Community Nursing Services and Mrs. Sargeant.

END