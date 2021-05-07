Photo caption: Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, presents Ms. Jermella Browne, winner of the ministry’s first Creative Seafood Dish Competition with her prize on May 03, 2021 while Executive Chef Michael Henville, a judge looks on

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 06, 2021) — Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has expressed satisfaction with the quality of the dishes presented by the six participants in the ministry’s first Creative Seafood Dish Competition, as part of the Department of Community Development’s Jessups Seafood Fiesta on May 03, 2021 at the Jessups Community Centre.

The contest formed part of the ministry’s Exposition Nevis, a month of tourism awareness activities throughout April. Ms. Jermella Browne emerged winner. Ms. Davinsia Bartlette placed second and Ms. Marcella Browne placed third.

Photo caption: Winners in the Ministry of Tourism’s first Creative Seafood Dish Competition (back row L-R) Winner, Ms. Jermella Browne; in second place Ms. Davinsia Bartlette; and in third place Ms. Marcella Browne with judges (l-r) Executive Chef Michael Henville, Behnaz Ghanbari and Vernon Dubner.

“Everybody presented very creative dishes, and the judges were very impressed. One of the persons viewing the event online asked which restaurants these dishes were prepared by? Such was the quality and level of the dishes in terms of the layout, the garnishes in terms of the use of colour, in terms of the flavours, the technical execution of the dishes in terms of the doneness, etc., all very much on point.

“The judges said that the competition was very keenly contested and they enjoyed judging the competition,” he said.

Photo caption: Almond Crusted Tilapia with Dasheen Chips, the winning dish by Ms. Jermella Browne at the Ministry of Tourism’s first Creative Seafood Dish Competition on May 03, 2021

The youngest competitor won with her dish Almond Crusted Tilapia with Dasheen Chips. The second place winner’s dish was called Mixed Grilled Seafood Platter and the third-place winner’s dish was called Lazy Man’s Dinner. They received cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200 respectively.

Mr. Hanley believes that the inclusion of a local ingredient helped propel Ms. Jermella Browne to the top spot.

Photo caption: Mixed Grilled Seafood Platter by Ms. Davinsia Bartlette who placed second in the Ministry of Tourism’s first Creative Seafood Dish Competition on May 03, 2021

“The inclusion of a local ingredient such as dasheen, I believe, gave her a certain advantage in terms of points for creativity. Creativity was awarded 30 percent of the points out of a maximum possible total of 100,” he said.

In all there was a total of six participants and the Ministry of Tourism official said they are looking forward to the second edition of the competition in 2022.

Photo caption: Lazy Man’s Dinner by Ms. Marcella Browne who placed third place in the Ministry of Tourism’s first Creative Seafood Dish Competition on May 03, 2021

“I was also happy that one of the top three persons that placed came from Jessups Village. Ofcourse the competition was open to the entire Nevisian public, and there was a lot of enthusiasm about this competition, and we look forward to staging it again,” Mr. Hanley said.

