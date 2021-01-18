MIST EXPLORES THE ENHANCED PILOT CURRICULUM FOR GRADES 4 AND 6

(EMU) – St. Kitts, Friday, January 15, 2021: Curriculum developers along with the Monitoring Implementation and Support Team (MIST) gathered on January 15th to review the ongoing piloting of the enhanced curriculum that Started in September 2020.

Director of the Curriculum Development Unit, Amanda Edmead explained the purpose of the MIST session. “The purpose of this session was to receive feedback from coaches, who are charged with the responsibility of monitoring and guiding teachers in the use of this curriculum.”

The enhanced curriculum is a student-centered document which directs the quality of teaching and learning framework within the classrooms to ensure that each child develops their full potential personally and academically. This curriculum is being piloted on Grades 4 and 6 within selected Primary Schools across St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to the Principal Education Officer (NIA) Zahnela Claxton the quantitative data gathered during this session will be used to guide the decision making process to ensure that there is a curriculum of and for St. Kitts–Nevis that contributes to effective schooling.

Such a workshop is a testament to the strides that the Ministry of Education is making as it advances the Federation’s education system.

—30—