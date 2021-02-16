MOFA TAIWAN SCHOLARSHIP OPEN FOR APPLICATION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, February 16, 2021: The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announces that the 2021 MOFA Taiwan Scholarship program is open for application.

Application deadline: March 1ST 2021

Scholarship benefits:

● MOFA Taiwan Scholarship offers a monthly stipend and one round trip economy-class flight ticket for the most direct route to Taiwan

● Recipients will learn Mandarin Programs offered and its duration of program:

● Undergraduate program: maximum of four years.

● Master’s program: maximum of two years.

● Doctoral program: maximum of four years.

N/B: Candidates are expected to enrol in the Pre-degree Mandarin Language Enrichment Program (LEP) for a maximum of one year. The total duration for any program under this scholarship is a maximum of five years

Please note:

● The scholarship is available to citizens of the federation who are 18yrs or older who possess a high school diploma or above.

● Interested persons are encouraged to visit the following websites for more details:

https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw (Documents Download)

https://www.studyintaiwan.org (English Program List)

https://www.mofa.gov.tw (Scholarships and Fellowships”)