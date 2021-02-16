MOFA TAIWAN SCHOLARSHIP OPEN FOR APPLICATION
Basseterre: St. Kitts, February 16, 2021: The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announces that the 2021 MOFA Taiwan Scholarship program is open for application.
Application deadline: March 1ST 2021
Scholarship benefits:
● MOFA Taiwan Scholarship offers a monthly stipend and one round trip economy-class flight ticket for the most direct route to Taiwan
● Recipients will learn Mandarin Programs offered and its duration of program:
● Undergraduate program: maximum of four years.
● Master’s program: maximum of two years.
● Doctoral program: maximum of four years.
N/B: Candidates are expected to enrol in the Pre-degree Mandarin Language Enrichment Program (LEP) for a maximum of one year. The total duration for any program under this scholarship is a maximum of five years
Please note:
● The scholarship is available to citizens of the federation who are 18yrs or older who possess a high school diploma or above.
● Interested persons are encouraged to visit the following websites for more details:
https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw (Documents Download)
https://www.studyintaiwan.org (English Program List)
https://www.mofa.gov.tw (Scholarships and Fellowships”)