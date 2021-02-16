MOFA TAIWAN SCHOLARSHIP OPEN FOR APPLICATION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, February 16, 2021: The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announces that the 2021 MOFA Taiwan Scholarship program is open for application. 

Application deadline: March 1ST  2021 

Scholarship benefits: 

● MOFA Taiwan Scholarship offers a monthly stipend and one round trip economy-class flight ticket for the most direct route to Taiwan 

● Recipients will learn Mandarin Programs offered and its duration of program: 

● Undergraduate program: maximum of four years.

 ● Master’s program: maximum of two years. 

● Doctoral program: maximum of four years. 

N/B: Candidates are expected to enrol in the Pre-degree Mandarin Language Enrichment Program (LEP) for a maximum of one year. The total duration for any program under this scholarship is a maximum of five years

Please note: 

● The scholarship is available to citizens of the federation who are 18yrs or older who possess a high school diploma or above. 

● Interested persons are encouraged to visit the following websites for more details:

 https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw (Documents Download)

https://www.studyintaiwan.org (English Program List)

https://www.mofa.gov.tw (Scholarships and Fellowships”)

Share

Call Us At 663-8010 To Place Your Order

error: Our Content Is protected !!