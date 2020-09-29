Moroccan Scholarship Offer 2020/21

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco is offering one (1) fully funded scholarship for an outstanding candidate with CXC and/or CAPE passes, to undergo a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies.

The program will commence in January 2021 and provides the following advantages:

o Tuition fees, registration fees, insurance and school supplies;

o Accommodation;

o Monthly stipend; and

o Travel airfare.

Interested candidates must be between ages 18 to 20 and should submit the following documents :

o Photocopy of CXC diploma or certificate of qualifications;

o Photocopy of CXC transcript;

o Birth certificate;

o Photocopy of passport bio-data page;

o Recent police record;

o Two (2) passport photos; and

o A medical certificate issued by the public health services confirming one’s physical fitness and certifying that one is vaccinated and is not affected by any contagious or acute diseases (specifically, Tuberculosis).

Note that candidates would be informed of any necessary alterations and/or deferments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants must submit a copy of their application to the Ministry of Human Resources on or before Friday 2nd, October, 2020.

For additional information or to apply, kindly visit www.aui.ma or contact the following individuals:

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4

Emails: [email protected] or [email protected]