MP Stapleton-Simmonds celebrates first anniversary as Area Representative For Nevis 5

By: Tito Chapman

The Nevis Reformation Party’s first elected female parliamentarian, Hon. Cleone Stapleton- Simmonds, celebrated her first anniversary as the elected area representative for St. Thomas’ Parish (Nevis 5) over the weekend.

It was just one year ago, (on March 5) when she emerged victorious in her bid to serve her constituents of Craddock Road, Jessups, Cotton Ground and Westbury. Stapleton-Simmonds defeated Keith Scarborough of the Concerned Citizens Movement by 323 votes to maintain the seat, a Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) safe seat previously held by former Premier, Joseph Parry.

As area representative for Nevis 5, Hon. Stapleton- Simmonds launched the Lowland Community Foundation and the Morella Webbe Scholarship Fund. So far, two students from the constituency have benefitted from Scholarships namely Sidondre Flemming and Mourucia Webbe.

Stapleton Simmonds was also instrumental in distributing Covid-19 relief packages to her constituents in April of last year.

The mother of two and lawyer by profession also launched a show dubbed Legendary which promotes the vision of ordinary legends.

To commemorate her first anniversary, Hon. Stapleton-Simmonds held a series of events from March 4th – March 7th. Stapleton Simmonds made a radio appearance, held a mass canvassing and food drive, hosted Ludo Games at Tammy’s Bar in Cotton Ground and conducted Community Outreach. Added to that, the area representative worshipped at the Bethel Apostolic Church and held her first Domino Competition at Cherry Tree Bar in Barnes Ghaut.