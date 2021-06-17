Mr. Deon Daniel Retracting The Previous Statement Sent

It was brought to my attention that there was a “GoFundMe” page circulating in the name of Deon Daniel, purportedly raising funds for a health–related problem. At the time of this information, I was not aware of another person named Deon Daniel, residing at Dieppe Bay, St. Kitts, who in fact was the person being referred to and for whom the GoFundMe account was established. It was on this basis that I asked for a statement to be published via the news media regarding same.

I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this publication has caused and as a kind gesture I am pledging a donation of US$1,000.00 towards the medical expenses of Mr. Deon Daniel (St. Kitts). The payment will be deposited today to your designated account.

I will also encourage the general public to donate to this worthy cause.

Again, I am truly sorry, and wish Mr. Deon Daniel a successful recovery and prosperous life ahead.