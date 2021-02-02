Mr. Nathan Montgomery Sutton, Nevis’ newest centenarian celebrates 100th birthday

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (FEBRUARY 02, 2021) — Mr. Nathan Montgomery Sutton of Rawlins Village in Gingerland, Nevis, joined the two female centenarians on the island when he turned 100 on January 30, 2021.

His milestone was celebrated at the Pond Hill Community Centre on his birthday among family and well-wishers including Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General of Nevis; Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis; Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, Ms. Joyce Moving, Head of the Seniors Division in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA); Ms. Anne Wigley, Head of the Seniors Department in St. Kitts; and Mr. Thyrone Hendrickson, Manager of City Drug Store Ltd. in Charlestown and other ministers in the NIA Cabinet.

Also present the centenarian’s daughter Ms. Catherine Webbe; and Ms. Sandrine Noland, his adopted daughter.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Services in the NIA and Area Representative for the St. George’s Parish chaired the event. Musical entertainment was provided by the Sugar Hill String Band of Nevis.



