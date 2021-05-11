Ms. Melisa Edwards Boutin Appointed General Manager At The NHC

NHC COMM (May 5, 2021) – The National Housing Corporation (NHC), today announced that  Ms. Melisa Edwards Boutin has been appointed General Manager of the Corporation.  

Ms. Edwards Boutin has BSc. and MSc. degrees in Civil Engineering and is currently pursuing a  Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) Designation Certification at The American College of  Financial Services.  

The new General Manager, Ms. Edwards Boutin, has over 15 years of professional experience,  including a decade of working as an engineer and project manager at large engineering  consulting firms in the United States. Most recently, Ms. Edwards Boutin leveraged her  technical and project management expertise to improve operations and increase revenue at a  financial planning firm that services over 500 client households and manages approximately 29  Million US Dollars (78 Million EC Dollars) in client assets.  

Ms. Edwards Boutin’s extensive background in engineering and project management, along  with her financial planning skills, will help to strengthen our financial position, support  sustainability, expand our business model and foster greater rapport with key stakeholders, i.e., the NHC staff, homeowners, contractors and suppliers. NHC will now be uniquely positioned to  capitalize on the changing construction and real estate environments, as the industry evolves  through restructuring, consolidation and technological change.  

Ms. Edwards Boutin’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to, managing the day-to-day  operations of the Corporation, working closely with the NHC Board of Directors to implement  strategies that will enhance the Corporation, and creating a better working relationship among  the NHC staff, contractors and homeowners.  

NHC thanks Ms. Edwards Boutin for accepting the post of General Manager and look forward to  her pioneering a legacy of providing the highest level of service and support to our  stakeholders.

