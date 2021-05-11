Ms. Melisa Edwards Boutin Appointed General Manager At The NHC

NHC COMM (May 5, 2021) – The National Housing Corporation (NHC), today announced that Ms. Melisa Edwards Boutin has been appointed General Manager of the Corporation.

Ms. Edwards Boutin has BSc. and MSc. degrees in Civil Engineering and is currently pursuing a Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) Designation Certification at The American College of Financial Services.

The new General Manager, Ms. Edwards Boutin, has over 15 years of professional experience, including a decade of working as an engineer and project manager at large engineering consulting firms in the United States. Most recently, Ms. Edwards Boutin leveraged her technical and project management expertise to improve operations and increase revenue at a financial planning firm that services over 500 client households and manages approximately 29 Million US Dollars (78 Million EC Dollars) in client assets.

Ms. Edwards Boutin’s extensive background in engineering and project management, along with her financial planning skills, will help to strengthen our financial position, support sustainability, expand our business model and foster greater rapport with key stakeholders, i.e., the NHC staff, homeowners, contractors and suppliers. NHC will now be uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing construction and real estate environments, as the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation and technological change.

Ms. Edwards Boutin’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to, managing the day-to-day operations of the Corporation, working closely with the NHC Board of Directors to implement strategies that will enhance the Corporation, and creating a better working relationship among the NHC staff, contractors and homeowners.

NHC thanks Ms. Edwards Boutin for accepting the post of General Manager and look forward to her pioneering a legacy of providing the highest level of service and support to our stakeholders.