MSR Media officially launches Acting Academy on Nevis

Photo caption: Mr. Philippe Martinez, MSR Media International Producer and Director, set to film the comedy ‘One Year Off’ on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 22, 2021) – – MSR Media International, the UK-based film and television production company set to film the comedy ‘One Year Off’ on Nevis, has officially launched an Acting Academy to train local aspiring actors.

The Acting Academy, which commences February 22, 2021, will be conducted under the guidance of MSR Media Chief, Producer, Director, Mr. Philippe Martinez and assisted by Mr. Winston Crooke, Acting Coach.

Speaking with the Department of Information, Mr. Martinez said the training offered at the Academy will help locals interested in acting to gain experience that would increase their marketability for future films.

“The Acting Academy will provide training and support for its attendees, giving them the skills required to become part of the talent pool for roles in our future films.

“We have offered six positions and are very excited to be able to offer 16 more opportunities to local residents,” he said.

He added that MSR Media will also have guest actors visiting to offer advice and support along with the regular classes.

Mr. Martinez encouraged local residents to take up the opportunity being offered. He said local talent need to ready themselves for paid film roles as the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) diversifies its economy with the establishment of a film industry for the island.

“These professional acting classes are being offered for free.

“Successful applicants will have the opportunity to be cast in speaking roles in the upcoming MSR Media film productions,” he revealed.

Classes for the Acting Academy will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

Applicants must be 18 years or older and do not need to have prior acting experience.

Interested persons are asked to submit a 15 to 20 second introductory phone video including name, age, contact information and interests via WhatsApp to Winston Crooke at 869 669 6350 by March 02, 2021.

In person auditions will be held by invitation only at NEPAC at 11am on Saturday, March 06, 2021.

MSR Media is set to begin filming One Year Off on February 25, 2021 and a second film later this year as part of a two-film production deal with the government of Nevis.

