MUA donates 100,000 face masks to Ministry of Health on Nevis

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (r) accepting the donation of 1000.000 disposable masks from Dr. Ralph Crum, Dean of the Medical University of the Americas at a handing over ceremony at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point on September 08, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 08, 2020) — The Medical University of the Americas (MUA) has donated 100,000 disposable face masks to the Ministry of Health on Nevis.

During a handing over ceremony at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point on September 08, 2020, Dr. Ralph Crum, Dean of the MUA, said his institution recognized there is an ongoing need for disposable masks, and the university wanted to assist the people of Nevis in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s my pleasure to represent our company in this donation to the Nevis government and Ministry of Health of disposable masks because there’s nobody that has too many. I know they will all go to good use.

“We as physicians and as a surgeon, wear them every day. We understand their utility. People need to understand that we need to protect ourselves and each other. I’m very happy that we have survived this as well as we have, and we are hopeful that we continue to be as COVID-free as possible,” he said.

Photo caption: Dr. Sandeep Kacker, Assistant Dean of the Medical University of the Americas; Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration; Dr. Ralph Crum, Dean of the Medical University of the Americas; Dr. Judy Nisbett, Chairperson of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force; Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health; and Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, at a handing over ceremony of 100,000 masks at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point on September 08, 2020

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health, expressed his gratitude to the Dean and his colleagues for the gift of the protective wear.

“I think it is a very significant gestured that the Medical University of the Americas is making. The MUA has been with us and is part of the tapestry of the Nevisian life for many years and it continues to contribute significantly to the life and well-being of the people of Nevis. This is an association that I feel, has yielded tangible benefits to the people of Nevis, and may it continue to do so.

“The value of these 100,000 masks is approximately US $150,000, and by any measure that is significant. Nevis is a small island but we can’t get enough of the relevant supplies.

Photo caption: Some of the 100,000 disposable face masks donated by the Medical University of the Americas to the Ministry of Health on September 08, 2020

“The new normal of COVID-19 requires us to wear masks. Were it not for this donation we would have to buy masks, and the taxpayers’ dollars would have to be diverted to paying for them. By this donation, the Medical University of the Americas has ensured that we can put our resources for other things,” he said.

Premier Brantley noted that although the donation was made to the Ministry of Health, some of the masks would go to educational institutions, for students and staff who be in need of an emergency mask.

The MUA is the sole medical university on the island, since 1998.

