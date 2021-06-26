NASPA increases security procedures at all ports

NASPA Long Point Nevis (June 26th, 2021) – The Nevis Air & Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), in light of the recent developments regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the Federation, has implemented a series of new protocols at all ports.

The following procedures will be implemented effective Sunday June 27th 2021:

1. All scheduled passenger ferry operations will be discontinued at the Charlestown Port until Monday, July 12th, 2021.



2. All essential passenger travel will be directed to the Oualie Water Taxi Facility commencing Sunday 27th, June 2021 to Monday 12th July 2021 in the first instance.



a. Charter services will be allowed for essential travel once approved by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and the NASPA.



3. All essential travelers must provide documentation identifying them as essential personnel in the form of a written permission from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force which can be obtained at http://www.police.kn.



4. Cargo operations will continue between islands only on a schedule approved by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the NASPA.



a. Operations at Sea Bridge must also be pre-approved by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and NASPA.



5. A coordinated effort between the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the NASPA, Security and Marine Department, St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department, St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force, and the Ministry of Tourism, Beach Patrol, will provide 24-hour land and sea surveillance to ensure strict compliance to the new protocols for the duration of the lockdown on St. Kitts.



6. All fishermen based in St. Kitts, who wish to conduct business in Nevis, are only authorized to use the Tender Pier, or middle pier, at the Charlestown Port.



a. Owners and operators of beach bars will be required to purchase fish from fishermen at the Charlestown Port and not on Pinneys Beach.



b. Fishermen based in Nevis are allowed to continue operations at other areas, however, names of the crew should be reported to NASPA and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force prior to departing.



c. All fishermen based in Nevis wishing to conduct business at the Charlestown Sea Port or the Oualie Water Taxi Facility must first notify security at the respective ports, who will then provide an escort.



7. Persons with complaints or reporting suspicious activities along the coastline are asked to call 3-1-1.

Thank you for your continued patience and understanding with the NASPA as we seek to keep our community safe. We encourage everyone to continue following the protocols in place; use our hand sanitization stations, practice social distancing, and always wear your mask.

-END-