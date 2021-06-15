NASPA LONG POINT PORT CHANGES OPERATING HOURS

NASPA Long Point Port

The management of the Nevis Air & Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), in an effort to keep our staff, customers and community safe, would like to inform the general public of the changes in operating hours at the Long Point Port.

At the Long Point Port, the new operating hours are:

Monday and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday to Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. We encourage everyone using our facilities to continue following the protocols in place, use our hand sanitization stations, practice social distancing and always wear your mask.