National Academic descends on Serbia

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 23, 2021 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) joins the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis in celebration of the academic sojourn of another daughter of the soil.

Ms. Shaniqua Harris, a resident of Farm’s Housing, Sandy Point, recently embarked on an intense course of study in Actuarial Mathematics (Bachelor’s level) at the University of Belgrade in the Republic of Serbia. Ms. Harris received her secondary and tertiary education from the Charles E. Mills Secondary and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College of Further Education respectively, culminating in an Associates of Science (AS) degree in Natural Sciences.

The budding academic and employment careers of Ms. Harris span short internships at the Ross University Anatomy Lab and Holistic Education Research and Conservation Center, and teaching of Physics, Integrated Science and Mathematics at Verchild’s High School respectively.

The 21-year-old avid mathematician is the first national to receive a scholarship of this kind in Serbia and sees this opportunity as the first step in fulfilling her aspiration to become an Actuary. Ms. Harris is currently enrolled in the university’s Serbian Language Enrichment Programme, after which, she will commence courses in her chosen field.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Ms. Harris for taking this important step towards achieving her academic goals and wishes her every success.