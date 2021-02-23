National Bank: All Systems Back Online

Sourced: St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Limited

(Press Statement) National Bank is pleased to announce that our systems are back online allowing real time processing of transactions. All customers of the Bank are now being served within the normal opening hours.

This return to normalcy is a result of the untiring efforts of the staff especially over the past few days which allowed all manual transactions to be uploaded to customers’ accounts.

Updated live balances are therefore now available at all customer touch points.

As of today, Tuesday 23rd February 2021, the National Bank website is now accessible, and

customers can obtain up to date information about the Bank and can access our Online Banking and Mobile Banking services through this online web portal.

In addition, the following services have been restored:

ATMS

Wire Transfers

Mobile Banking

Debit Card

Services

Account Inquiry (Real Time Balances Available)

Point of Sale

Online Banking (History temporarily restricted)

Telephone Services

Emails

Credit Card Services

We would like to thank our loyal customers and stakeholders for their patience and support during this difficult period.

We have invested significant resources in our IT security systems, and we will continue to improve our networks and processes to make them even more robust and resilient.

We reassure our customers that we are fully committed to ensuring that all our services are secure and fully operational.

Management

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited