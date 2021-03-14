The National Covid-19 Task Force is addressing two security breaches that have occurred within the past four days at a resort on Nevis that had been approved to offer guests a “vacation in place” quarantine option which permits guests who test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival to utilise the services and amenities of the resort without leaving the property.

Investigations into the matter have revealed that the first of these two incidents occurred on Thursday evening and involved two (2) guests who illegally left the resort’s premises for approximately two (2) hours. The second security breach took place after midnight on Saturday morning and involved six (6) guests who also managed to leave the resort’s compound without authorization.

The general public is advised that all eight (8) of the individuals have been removed from the resort and are now housed in a Government quarantine site until their departure, while they await a hearing before the magistrate to answer the charges of breaking the Country’s quarantine regulations. In light of these successive security breaches, which are serious offences, the Task Force has suspended the “vacation in place” designation for the tour group at the resort until all matters are fully investigated and satisfactory corrective measures to address security lapses are put in place.

As a result of these two security breaches, and the fact that the eight guests may have come into contact with a number of local individuals at a night spot on Nevis, an aggressive contact tracing exercise has been started by the Ministry of Health. This process will result in the quarantine and testing of the individuals who may have been exposed to the eight guests of the resort, in an effort to control the spread of infection should any of the eight guests test positive for Covid-19.

The National Covid-19 Task Force remains vigilant in working with all state agencies to protect our Country’s borders, control the spread of infection, and ensure enforcement of the Covid-19 (Prevention & Control) Act and its related Statutory Rules & Orders (SROs).

The Task Force will continue to provide regular updates on this active investigation.

March 14th, 2021