National Swimmer Kimberly Ince departs for Tokyo

Sixteen-year-old Kimberly Ince, the youngest athlete to represent Grenada at the Olympics, departs for Tokyo on Saturday, 17 July.

She joins fellow swimmer Delron Felix and 4 other Athletes to form the team representing Grenada at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Ince’s introduction to swimming started at the age of 6 as a member of the GRENFIN Swim Club. As a young swimmer; she immediately demonstrated a natural ability in the pool and over the years she steadily progressed becoming one of the top female swimmers on island. Her dominance in the pool, afforded her the opportunity to represent Grenada Regionally at OECS, CARIFTA, and Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) competitions where she obtained several medals at these top regional events. In 2019 Ince competed at the 18th FINA World Championships held in Gwangju, South Korea and obtained a personal best time of 1:09.85 in the 100 M Backstroke. Later in 2019 Ince represented Grenada at the Pan American Games in Peru with another outstanding performance in the backstroke. The year 2020 was extremely challenging for this young swimmer as a result of Covid-19. She was only afforded the opportunity to compete at one international meet which was the UANA Swimming Cup held in Peru.

Ince, a form 5 student at St Joseph’s Convent, St George’s, is currently sitting her CSEC examinations. This exemplary athlete demonstrated extreme discipline and diligence this past year as she balanced the rigors of school and training in her final year of secondary school. Fulfilling one of her aspirations of becoming an Olympic swimmer for Grenada, Kimberly will compete in her favourite stroke, the 100 M Backstroke, on Sunday, 25 July.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) congratulates Ince on this momentous achievement, and joins the nation in placing all our support behind her as she departs the island on Saturday, 17 July to join the rest of the team.

Source: Grenada Amateur Swimming Association