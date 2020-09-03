NATIONAL YOUNG LABOUR ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE

On Wednesday August 26th, 2020, elections were held to form the new National Executive of Young Labour, the youth arm of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party. Thirteen candidates participated, competing for the posts of President, Vice President, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer and Public Relations Officer.

The 2020-2021 National Executive of Young Labour comprises Roma Richardson–President, Zubaidah Springer –Vice President, Karis Caines – Secretary, Bianca Harris – Assistant Secretary, Tanessa Charles – Treasurer and Cedric Clarke – Public Relations Officer.

The newly elected Executive wishes to thank all who participated in the event, including the voters, candidates, organisers, and election officials.

Young Labour is excited to continue to positively impact young people across the federation, aiming to increase participation in the political process, and improve communities by working to ensure collective empowerment of future generations of young people in St. Kitts-Nevis. Young Labour congratulates, in particular, the number of women elected to serve on its National Executive. With a majority-woman Executive comprising a mix of ages, skills, and backgrounds, Young Labour is charting a path towards a politics of inclusion, representation, and diversity.

-End-