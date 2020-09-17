Nationals Awards Announced

The following is a press release from Government House.

His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG,CVO,QC,JP,LL.D acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister, Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris graciously approves the following National Awards to Citizens of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis:

The Companion Of The Star Of Merit has been awarded to Dr Burnell Sylvester Nisbett in the field of Medicine, Mrs Viola Jacobs in the field of Education, Reverend James Rudolph Smithen for Religious Service, Mrs Gloria Estelle Browne for Education, Dr Hazel Oreta Laws for National Service in Crisis, Dr Cameron Wilkinson, CBE for National Service in Crisis, and Mr Abdias Samuel for National Service in Crisis.

The Medal Of Honour has been awarded to Mrs Pearline Theresa Mussenden for Education, Mr Joseph Emanuel Benders for the Arts, Dr A. Linton Liburd for Medicine, Mrs Patricia Mary Nurse-Clarke for Community Service, Mrs Pamela Elaine Brookes for Nursing, Mr Charles Delvin Mc Master for Community Service, Mr Brian Dyer for National Service in Crisis and Dr Judy Nisbett for National Service in Crisis.

The awards will be presented at an investiture ceremony at a later date