Nevis among Caribbean-G 8 islands to launch intra-regional tourism marketing campaign

Last Updated on August 12, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 12, 2020) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) dated August 11, 2020, regarding the launch of an intra-regional collaboration for a tourism marketing campaign of a Caribbean G-8 island grouping.

The Valley, Anguilla — As Caribbean destinations across the region reopen their borders in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of eight neighbouring islands have joined together to rethink and re-imagine their tourism marketing strategy in the post-Covid era.

Nevis, St. Kitts, Saba, Statia, French Saint Martin, Dutch St. Maarten, Anguilla and St. Barths have come together to form a Caribbean Group of 8, recognising that through a joint collaboration they can amplify their presence in the marketplace and create new travel possibilities and fresh itineraries for consumers.

“We are delighted to launch this new initiative,” said Jadine Yarde, CEO, Nevis Tourism Authority. “Our common objective is to promote intra-regional travel, capitalizing on our proximity to each other, and today’s travellers’ desire to discover new experiences, collecting passport stamps along the way for bragging rights.”

The collaboration has produced an introductory video, with highlights of what makes each island special and different from their neighbours. The exciting, two-minute video will be rolled out across all their social platforms starting the week of August 11, 2020. The underlying message is that there is no better place than the Caribbean for travellers who are ready to venture forth when the time is right.

“We are uniquely positioned to launch this programme,” said Chantelle Richardson, Coordinator, International Markets for the Anguilla Tourist Board. “Our islands are easily accessible by air and sea, and we need to educate our potential visitors, both within the region and from our traditional source markets, on how to plan and make the most of their visit.”

“Saba welcomes this collaborative initiative and looks forward to welcoming visitors to the Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean, a safe haven where culture, history and nature abound,” stated Glenn Holm, Director of Tourism for the Saba Tourist Bureau.

Nevis, St. Kitts, Saba, Statia, Saint Martin, St. Maarten, Anguilla and St. Barths represent a combination of current and former Dutch, British and French island territories.Each island is a unique encounter, reflecting the vibrant Caribbean culture, creativity and hospitality which has made the region the preferred destination for travellers across the globe. Together they offer a huge array of experiences, cuisines, art, music and literature, against the backdrop of stunning landscapes, spectacular beaches, land and water sports, and boutique accommodations at a range of price points.

For more information, and to view the video, visit any one of the participating islands’ websites or social platforms: Nevis; St. Kitts; Saba; Statia; French Saint Martin; Dutch St. Maarten; Anguilla and St. BarthsEND



Disclaimer: This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.

