Nevis Animal Speak begins construction on a multi-million dollar veterinary medical clinic

Photo caption (l-r): Dr. Danielle Heyne-Zuliani, Veterinarian; Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis; Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis; Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works; and Mrs. Janice Jensen, Founder and Director of Nevis Animal Speak at the construction site of a multi-million dollar veterinary medical clinic in Clifton’s Estate, Nevis on March 05, 2021.

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 04, 2021) – – Nevis Animal Speak has started construction on a multi-million dollar veterinary medical clinic in Clifton’s Estate, Nevis to expand the small animal care services it provides.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the beginning stages of the construction on March 05, 2021, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Head of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), welcomed the expansion of Nevis Animal Speak as a significant investment in the local economy.

“I want to thank you for this incredible initiative and investment. It’s an investment not only in terms of money, it’s an investment in terms of quality of life, it’s an investment in terms of animal welfare…

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis at a ceremony to mark the construction of Nevis Animal Speak’s multi-million dollar veterinary medical clinic in Clifton’s Estate, Nevis on March 05, 2021.

“I’m particularly pleased that this project is unfolding in an environment now where we are trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic; we’re trying to recover in terms of our economy; and a significant multi-million dollar investment here will augur well for that recovery.

“I’m happy that we’ve created on this island an enabling environment to encourage people to invest and to continue to expand their footprint here,” he said.

Mr. Brantley remarked that how we treat animals is an indicator of a country’s development and that Nevis is making considerable strides in that regard.

He said when finished, the Foundation will take small animal care in the Federation to the next level.

“I think with the expansion that is planned here that we would really have taken a quantum leap forward, not just for Nevis, but the entire Federation, and I anticipate this facility will become a centre of excellence for small animal care throughout St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

Photo caption: Mrs. Janice Jensen, Founder and Director of Nevis Animal Speak at a ceremony to mark the construction of the Foundation’s multi-million dollar veterinary medical clinic in Clifton’s Estate, Nevis on March 05, 2021.

Mrs. Janice Jensen, Founder and Director of Nevis Animal Speak, said the expansion of the facility became necessary as the demand for animal care and veterinary services has increased exponentially over the years.

“We have taken on small animal medicine to the best of our ability and the best of our ability turned out to be something much larger than we expected, and it has been a wonderful journey.

“We have gone from a very small building…the space inside for small animal medicine had outgrown itself in only eight months. We had a ten year plan, and in eight months we outgrew our current building.

Photo caption: Mrs. Janice Jensen, Founder and Director of Nevis Animal Speak with Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration observing veterinarians performing surgery on a small animal at the Nevis Animal Speak facility at Clifton’s Estate, Nevis on March 05, 2021.

“So today we are very happy to announce that we have broken ground for a more than 2000 square-foot veterinary medical clinic that is being erected…

“This is a monumental effort and we could not do it without the support of all of Nevis,” she said.

Nevis Animal Speak provides low-cost health care for dogs and cats with a focus on population control through spaying, neutering and the continuing education of clients through best practices in small animal care.

Photo caption: Nevis Animal Speak facility at Clifton’s Estate, Nevis

Mrs. Jensen said the extension of the facility will include a large reception area, two exam rooms, a surgery suite, a kennel for dogs and a cattery for cats. It is scheduled to be completed in June 2021.

Also present at the ceremony were Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration; Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works; and Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry.End