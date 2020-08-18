Nevis COVID-19 Task Force, Federal Task Force to meet on Nevis with SKN entertainers and promoters

Photo caption: Mr. Brian Dyer, Director at the Nevis Disaster Management Department and Co-Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force delivering remarks at the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force briefing on August 17, 2020 at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point Road

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 18, 2020) — The Nevis COVID-19 Task Force hopes to meet with entertainers and persons involved in promotion later this week, as St. Kitts and Nevis moves towards returning some of the civil liberties which were restricted as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

Mr. Brian Dyer, Director at the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), and Co-Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force spoke of the upcoming meeting during the Task Force’s weekly briefing on August 17, 2020, at the Emergency Operations Centre on Long Point Road.

“Persons who consider themselves promoters or entertainers, you are asked to come to the EOC [Emergency Operations Centre] on Long Point Road for a 2 p.m. meeting [on Thursday October 19, 2020], where we would have discussions with the COVID-19 Task Force both the Nevis Task Force and the Federal Task Force, along with your counterparts on the island of St. Kitts.

“The aim of this meeting is to develop guidelines for the next [Statutory Rules and Regulations] S R and O, when we continue to give back some of the civil liberties that were restricted as a result of the impact of COVID-19,” he said.

