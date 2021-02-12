Photo caption: Mr. Brian Dyer, Director at the Nevis Disaster Management Department with some of the humanitarian supplies for the department from its long-standing partners the US Southern Command through the Minimal Cost Project at the US Embassy in Barbados

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 12, 2021) — The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) recently received a donation of supplies valued at US$28,000 as humanitarian aid from its long-standing partners United States Southern Command (US SOUTHCOM) through the Minimal Cost Project (MPC) at the US Embassy in Barbados.

Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the NDMD expressed gratitude on behalf of the department for the supplies.

“We want to say a special thank you from the bottom of our hearts to persons at the US Embassy especially Ms. Janice Linton [Military Liaison Officer] and her staff for facilitating the Nevis Disaster Management Department, the hierarchy of the US Southern Military Command who has graciously donated the funds to the Nevis Disaster Management Department.

“These supplies would be used to enhance the operational readiness at the Nevis Disaster Management Department and at the emergency shelters in the event that these shelters are activated,” he said.

The gift which was made up of supplies including foldable cots, cotton blankets, first aid kits, hygiene kits, non-medical masks, gloves and automatic hand sanitizer dispensers, marks the completion of a sustained collaborative effort amongst staff of the US Embassy, US SOUTHCOM and the NDMD.

Photo caption: A section of the US$28,000 worth of supplies donated to the Nevis Disaster Management Department as humanitarian aid by the United States Southern Command through the Minimal Cost Project at the US Embassy Barbados

The Minimal Cost Project is humanitarian in nature and is operated by the embassy in Barbados. The donation marks the completion of a sustained collaborative effort between staff at the US Embassy in Barbados, US SOUTHCOM and the NDMD.

The NDMD believes that the continued relationship with the American agencies commits them to continue working closely with each other towards the common goal of building resilience on Nevis.

In recent times, St. Kitts and Nevis, in particular the island of Nevis, has benefitted from several training programmes, equipment, grants and disaster supplies from the partnership.

END