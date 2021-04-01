Nevis Dominates St Kitts in Brandy-Williams Sponsored Women’s Cricket Matches

Contributed | Credit: Sports Page

On Sunday 28th March, Nevis Women’s Cricket team got the best of their Kittitian counterparts in the Hazel Brandy sponsored Women’s Cricket affair held at the VOJN Grounds.

The St. Kitts and Nevis female Cricket teams, played two matches, (10 overs per game) against each other and Nevis won both.

In game one, Nevis made 117. St. Kitts fell short by 31 runs, (86 in their 10 overs).

Saneldo Willett top scored with 30* not out and Arsheena Freeman batted throughout the innings to score 20.

In encounter two, Melicia Clarke and Arsheena Freeman dominated with the bat and ball respectively.

Hon. Brandy Williams said, the VOJN Grounds was ablaze on Sunday….

The top awards were as follows:

Most valuable player game one – Saneldo Willet

Most valuable player game two – Melicia Clarke

Overall best bowler – Arsheena Freeman

Overall most runs – Saneldo Willet

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, was on hand to deliver the top prizes to the young women.