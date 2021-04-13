Nevis gets the green light to host Culturama 47!

Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Executive Director at the Culturama Secretariat

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 13, 2021) – – The Nevis Island Administration has been given the green light to host Culturama 47.

Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Executive Director at the Culturama Secretariat said following several consultations with the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force and Mr. Hilroy Brandy, Commissioner of Police, approval was given on April 12 to host a contracted version of the annual summer festival.

“A number of persons have been calling the Festival Secretariat asking about the staging of Culturama 47. You know because of COVID-19 last year Culturama 46 had to be cancelled, and so early in January we decided that this year we would want to have a festival of some sort.

“The good news is yes, Culturama 47 will be staged this year from July 27 until August 03.

“We would have gotten that green light on Monday and so now we are ready to begin to market and sensitize persons that we will be having a Culturama of some sort in 2021,” he said.

Mr. Liburd explained that while there would be several of the traditional activities, venues have been changed and the number of patrons allowed to attend will be limited. He outlined how the local public in St. Kitts and Nevis and persons overseas can still participate in the festival.

“We have not been given permission to have a full scale Culturama where we can have the Cultural Complex filled with persons. The present SR&O mandates that large events can only accommodate 150 persons…and that 150 is not paid patrons, it would include technicians, contestants, Committee Members etcetera, so we may be looking at about 80 to 100 paying patrons.

“What we’ll be offering this year however is having the events streamed online, pay per view, so you can enjoy the Culturama festival from the comfort of your home because we want all and sundry to enjoy the Culturama Festival.”

He stressed that all events would be hosted in a COVID-19 compliant environment and the Committee will be adhering to all of the established protocols.

Some of the events for Culturama 47 include the Senior Calypso Monarch Competition, Soca Monarch Competition, Mr. Kool and Miss Culture Swimwear.

In the absence of street activities such as J’ouvert and Parade Day, Mr. Liburd said the Secretariat will host a virtual “Jam where you are J’ouvert” on August Monday.

No fetes will be permitted during the Festival.

The Director said more details about the activities for Culturama 47 will be rolled out in the coming days.

