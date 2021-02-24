Nevis Investment Promotion Agency’s revamped website attracting new investment prospects

Photo caption: Ms. Kimone Moving, Director of the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 22, 2021) – – Ms. Kimone Moving, Director of the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA) says the agency’s new website, www.investnevis.org, has seen impressive traffic since its launch on February 02, 2021.







“We have received very good feedback as it relates to our new Nevis Investment Promotion Agency website, www.investnevis.org. We have received considerable traction from clients and users all over the world.







“We have received information about its appeal, the information that can be found there, and exciting new videos, and having that one spot where you can have access to information about investing on Nevis.







“We have seen from the period February 1 to 17 about 1400 new visitors to the site, and that I think is remarkable and we continue to see how the site performs as we move forward,” she said in a recent interview with the Department of Information.







The NIPA website is a full service portal, offering potential investors a multitude of services as well as identifies investment opportunities in seven key areas within the local economy.







Ms. Moving encouraged local service providers to sign up with NIPA to have their services listed on the new website so that investors would know what they have to offer.

Photo caption: Snapshot of the new Nevis Investment Promotion Agency website www.investnevis.org

“To date we have received some traction as it relates to registering for our platform from our service providers. We want to have the right mix of service investors available.







“We would like to encourage more of our service providers to apply and engage us so that you can be part of this new platform. It’s an opportunity for you as a service provider to promote your services so the investors can reach you at the click of a button,” she said.







The NIPA director highlighted the reason behind the revamping the agency’s website.







“The overall objective for this new website is to make Nevis more visible, to promote the investment opportunities that are available on the island.







“We know that foreign direct investment is critical for a nation’s development and we look forward to having that increase of foreign direct investment, but also local investment and having partnerships so that we can see sustainable growth and sustainable development on the island of Nevis,” she stated.







She thanked Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and his team at the Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), along with the staff at the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency, the Project Development team, the website development portal team, and Jacob Katsman, Project Manager for the efforts that made the new website a reality.







Ms. Moving encouraged persons to visit the website and provide continuous feedback as NIPA continues to work to improve the online investment portal.

