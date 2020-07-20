Nevis Island Assembly to commemorate 50th anniversary of the MV Christena Disaster at special sitting

Last Updated on July 20, 2020

Photo caption: Hon. Farrel Smithen, President of the Nevis Island Assembly; and Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Nevis Island Assembly in Chambers at Hamilton House (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 20, 2020) —The Nevis Island Assembly will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the MV Christena Disaster at a special sitting in Chambers at Hamilton House on Friday, July 31, 2020.

The sitting will be presided over by Hon. Farrel Smithen, President of the Nevis Island Assembly, will commence at 10: 00 a.m.

During the special sitting, a number of remarks will be delivered from Dr. the Right Excellency and Right Hon. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. He served from September 19, 1983, to July 07, 1995; Hon. Vance Amory, former Premier of Nevis, who served from June 02, 1992 to July 11, 2006 and from January 23, 2013, to December 16, 2017; The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, former Prime Minister who served from July 07, 1995, to February 18, 2015; Hon. Joseph Parry, former Premier of Nevis. He served from July 11, 2006, to January 23, 2013; Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, who is holding that position from February 18, 2025, to date; and Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, who is holding that position from December 18, 2017, to date.

Photo caption: Nevis Island Assembly Chambers at Hamilton House at the Samuel Hunkins Drive in Charlestown (file photo)

According to the Order Paper as circulated by Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Nevis Island Assembly, the sitting will commence with the formal entry of the Assembly’s President. Following will be Prayers; Motion for the approval of the Order Paper as circulated; Messages from Her Honour Hyletta Liburd, Deputy Governor General on Nevis; and Announcements by the President before the remarks commence.

The sitting will be adjourned immediately following the remarks.

