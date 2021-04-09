Nevis Premier stands with St. Vincent and the Grenadines during volcanic eruption

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 09, 2021) – – Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley is among CARICOM leaders showing solidarity with the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the face of a volcanic eruption on the Windward island.

“Our prayers are with our brothers and sisters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We are monitoring the situation anxiously and stand ready to do all we can to assist if that becomes necessary,” said the Premier.

The La Soufrière volcano on St. Vincent began showing signs of imminent eruption on Thursday (April 08), prompting Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to declare a disaster alert and issue an immediate evacuation order that evening for the areas in proximity of the active dome.

Photo caption: The effusive eruption at La Soufrière volcano on St. Vincent (photo credit- UWI Seismic Research Centre)

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the agency monitoring the volcanic activity for the past several months, “As of 8:41 am this morning April 9, 2021 an explosive eruption began at the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent. This is a culmination of the seismic activity that began on April 8. The eruption is ongoing.”

Premier Brantley has since reached out to Camillo Gonsalves, Foreign Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to convey his concern.

Photo caption: Ash plumes emanating The La Soufrière volcano on St. Vincent (photo credit- UWI Seismic Research Centre)

“In this time of tragedy, we of this Caribbean civilization must stand together. We are all one Caribbean and what affects one affects all,” he said.

UWI SRC has warned that once there is one explosive eruption, it is likely others can occur.

Meantime evacuation continues for the approximate 16,000 people living in the Red Zone- the communities likely to be affected by the pyroclastic flows (lava flows).

