Nevis ramps up COVID-19 vaccination drive

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 28, 2021) – – Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), says the government will be stepping up its efforts at getting the people of Nevis vaccinated against COVID-19.

He addressed the issue of vaccination on his weekly radio talk show “On the Mark” on May 26, 2021.

“We will actprudently and sensibly as responsible citizens to protect ourselves and our families.

“I am advised that we will be making our clinics available to our people. I have asked the Junior Minister of Health Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams and the Permanent Secretary Shelisa Martin [Clarke] to do everything in their power, including making clinics available at evenings if necessary, so that our people can have access to the vaccine,” he said.

All six health centres on Nevis open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry will be hosting special Saturday vaccination clinics at the Charlestown, Combermere and Brown Hill health centres on May 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, and at the Gingerland Health Centre from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Members of the public are being urged to call their nearest health centre to check for available dates for appointments to take the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. They would need to take along a valid form of government issued photo identification.

According to the Nevis Health Promotion Unit (HPU), “You will be contacted for the second dose of the vaccine. After receiving your second dose your vaccination card will be given to you two weeks later. You will be notified of the date to collect your card.

“This means you are fully vaccinated.”

Premier Brantley continues to encourage the populace to take the vaccine, pointing out that it is the only pharmaceutical defense available in the fight against the virus.

“I believe that the evidence from elsewhere has shown us that those who do not prepare themselves put themselves and their families at most risk. COVID is a monster. It is a monster that is bent on destroying us, destroying lives and livelihoods. We have seen it at work.

“If it isthat we are seeing cases on St. Kitts then we also must prepare ourselves, while we pray and we hope that we don’t see cases on Nevis. It gives us an opportunity my fellow Nevisians, my fellow residents, to prepare ourselves. It gives us a window to say that this vaccine is available, let us go and get vaccinated because it is the only proven scientific way that we can hold COVID at bay.”

He made a special plea to teachers, police officers, and hotel workers especially to get vaccinated as soon as possible because the nature of their jobs puts them on the frontline with respect to potentially coming into contact with infected persons.

