NEVIS REFORMATION PARTY TO ELECT FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT

By: Contributor

Nevis’ main opposition party, the Nevis Reformation Party will be holding their convention on Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) under the theme: ‘Representing Our Country’s Future: Our Hope, Our Aspirations.’

This year’s convention will be one to remember as it will be the first time in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis that a woman would be elected leader of a Political Organization.

The two candidates vying for the post of president are, the lone NRP parliamentarian, Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds and Businesswoman, Dr. Janice Hodge.

The day’s proceedings is expected to include the presentation of reports and voting on resolutions. Party delegates will also vote during an internal poll to elect personalities to form the new Executive Committee.

Once a President is elected, she would reveal her appointment of the party’s General Secretary, Assistant General Secretary and Public Relations Officer.

Due to existing COVID-19 regulations, the convention is only open to delegates and specially invited guests. However, Party Chairman, Patrice Nisbett said:

We (NRP) would love to have the many friends of the Nevis Reformation Party in attendance at this year’s convention. However, because of the Covid- 19 protocol, the convention committee has sought other alternatives to make it possible for individuals to follow the convention presentations through various mediums, including: 20/20 Vision Radio, Freedom FM and the Nevis Reformation Party Facebook page. Patrice Nisbett