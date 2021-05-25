Nevis Water Department Implements Water Rationing Schedule

The Nevis Water Department has implemented a water rationing schedule which took effect as of 9:00 pm on Tuesday 25 May, 2021.

The areas to be affected are as follows:

Maddens

Butlers

Brick Kiln

Potworks

Barnaby

Liburd Hill

Camps

Fountain

Mt. Lily

Nisbette Settlement

New Castle

Shaws Road

Lower Westbury

Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie

Cades Bay

Clifton Estate

Colquohoun Estate

Upper Paradise Estate and neighboring areas.

This interruption will be going until further notice, ( 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m).

Persons are also urged to exercise all water conservation practices such as; using recycled water for lawns, monitoring domestic water use in the home which includes baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes and washing of vehicles.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause.