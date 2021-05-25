Nevis Water Department Implements Water Rationing Schedule
The Nevis Water Department has implemented a water rationing schedule which took effect as of 9:00 pm on Tuesday 25 May, 2021.
The areas to be affected are as follows:
The areas affected are:
Maddens
Butlers
Brick Kiln
Potworks
Barnaby
Liburd Hill
Camps
Fountain
Mt. Lily
Nisbette Settlement
New Castle
Shaws Road
Lower Westbury
Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie
Cades Bay
Clifton Estate
Colquohoun Estate
Upper Paradise Estate and neighboring areas.
This interruption will be going until further notice, ( 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m).
Persons are also urged to exercise all water conservation practices such as; using recycled water for lawns, monitoring domestic water use in the home which includes baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes and washing of vehicles.
The Nevis Water Department apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause.